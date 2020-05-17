The acceptance of Work from Home is expected by many to be one of the most enduring fall-outs o the COVID-19 crisis, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella worries that it comes with its own negative side effects due to the lack of casual interaction with fellow employees.

“What I miss is when you walk into a physical meeting, you are talking to the person that is next to you, you’re able to connect with them for the two minutes before and after,” Nadella in an interview with the New York Times.

While Microsoft’s efforts to work from home has so far been very successful, with the company saying they have seen “minimal net impact” from the coronavirus, Satya worried that it was not sustainable.

“What does burnout look like? What does mental health look like? What does that connectivity and the community building look like?” Nadella said. “One of the things I feel is, hey, maybe we are burning some of the social capital we built up in this phase where we are all working remote. What’s the measure for that?”

Unlike Twitter, who recently said employees can work from home as long as they like, Nadella says that switching to entirely remote offices would just be “replacing one dogma with another dogma.”

Microsoft is currently targeting October for a phased return to the office.

Via Fox Business