Microsoft was one of the first Seattle companies to send their workers home in early March and made it formal at the start of April.

Now Business Insider reports they may be one of the last to ask their employees to return to their office desks.

First revealed by an employee on Twitter, BI confirmed with a company spokesman that Microsoft told workers on Monday that they can keep working from home through October unless their job requires that they come to the office.

“When restrictions lift, working from home will remain optional through October unless employees are in an essential role or local authorities mandate otherwise,” the spokesperson said.

Washington State, where Microsoft is based, currently have a Stay-at-home order in place at least till May 31st.

Microsoft is following in the footsteps of Amazon, who similarly said last week that most employees will be allowed to continue working from home through October 2.

Even after October comes, the original tweet noted that employees will continue to have the option of working from home or coming into the office if they prefer, suggesting the Work from Home revolution may be here to stay, at least for tech workers.