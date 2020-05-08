Microsoft recently announced that most of their employees would be required to work from home until October, and even then employees will have the option to remain at home if they prefer for some time after.

Now both Facebook and Google have announced that they are not expecting employees to return to the office until at least 2021.

CEO Sundar Pichai said employees who physically needed to be in the office will be allowed back either in June or July, but with increased safety precautions and a “different” in-office experience.

Similarly, Facebook will allow most of its employees to continue working from home through the end of the year, with offices remaining closed until July 6th at the earliest.

Employees have been working from home since March, and, as technology companies adapt to the new normal, it is difficult to see how work life can return to the old way of doing things after such an extended period.

Via the verge