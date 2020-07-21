Spotify announces new video podcast feature with select podcasts

Spotify is best known for music streaming. But in the past 12 months or so, Spotify is focusing on podcasts. In addition to investing in original content for podcasts, Spotify also announced several new features around podcasts for consumers. Today, Spotify announced the new video podcast feature with select podcasts. Spotify users can listen to or watch the podcasts based on their preference.

Many podcast fans love watching their favorite podcasts as much as they enjoy listening to them. Through these visuals, fans can get to know their favorite podcast hosts even better, and creators can more deeply connect with their audiences.

If Spotify podcasts are supported in your country, check out the latest podcast episodes of the following to enjoy the visual experience.

Here’s how Spotify video podcasts feature works:

To start watching, just press play on your desktop or mobile app.

The creator-made videos will start automatically and sync immediately with your audio feed.

All listeners will still be able to download the audio to their mobile devices to listen to shows on the go.

Source: Spotify