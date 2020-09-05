Spotify is working on a new UI for the Car Mode of their app.

The feature is for these who do not have Android Auto or CarPlay in their car and presents a finger-friendly UI when your phone connects to your car head unit via Bluetooth.

The new UI appears to be aimed at promoting voice control via Google Assistant.

Gallery

Old UI in Blue, new UI in Black

With the new UI, uncovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the Like button is replaced by a speaker button for voice control.

Spotify also has a redesigned Home page for Car Mode which once again features voice control prominently, including a banner which tells users how Voice Control works.

With Spotify giving away Google Nest Mini speakers for free recently, it seems the Swedish company is set to get very cosy with Google.

