It will come as no surprise that Spotify is giving away Google Nest Mini Speakers to new Premium subscribers – the smart speaker is so commonly bundled as a promotional item many people have more than one.

What will be news to many is that Spotify is also giving speakers to existing Premium subscribers, as long as you are not on a trial or have made a previous claim.

The offer is until the end of September or until stocks last, which will probably come a lot earlier.

Grab your free Google Nest Mini at Spotify here.