Spotify announces updated Home experience for Android and iOS users

Spotify today announced that it is working on several new updates for its Home experience on iOS and Android apps. The new “Recently played” section will allow users to browse up to three months’ worth of Spotify listening history. For Premium users, Spotify will now display new and relevant podcast episodes. Find the full change log below.

Travel back in time : Rediscover lost gems in your listening history with a new “Recently played” destination, where users can jump back in time and browse up to three months’ worth of listening history. Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from.

Jump into new and unfinished podcasts : Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you've already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are.

: Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you’ve already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are. Discover more music: Premium users globally won’t miss a single track from artists they love. Now, you will see a new surface highlighted on top of the Home hub dedicated to discovery-oriented recommendations that are personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste.

The improved home experience will roll out to users globally on iOS and Android this month.

Source: Spotify