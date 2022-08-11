Spotify can now sell tickets directly to fans via new ‘Spotify Tickets’ site

Spotify silently launched a site called ‘Spotify Tickets,’ which will allow it to directly sell tickets to its fans instead of redirecting them to its ticketing partners. The audio streaming company, nonetheless, clarified that the site’s rollout is just a test.

“At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience,” Spotify told Music Ally, which first reported the appearance of Spotify Tickets. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test.”

The site features a limited number of US-based concert tickets from artists, such as Limbeck, Annie DiRusso, Dirty Honey, Crows, TOKiMONSTA, Four Year Strong, and Osees. On the legal page of the site, Spotify clarified that it doesn’t determine the ticket prices by saying it sells them “on behalf of third parties which can include venues, event promoters, fan clubs and artists (each an “Event Partner”), as their disclosed ticketing agent.” Nonetheless, Spotify said that there would be additional costs to the tickets, like booking fees.

On the support page of Spotify Tickets, the company detailed how buyers can claim their tickets when they purchase one through the site. According to the directions, buyers should receive an email confirmation to the email connected to their Spotify account (hence, a Spotify account is needed). They can then present the confirmation and an ID to the Box Office to collect the tickets.

The reason for the launch of the site remains unknown and is a big mystery, given Spotify already has partnerships with ticketing companies like Ticketmaster, AXS, Dice, Eventbrite, and See Tickets. But apparently, the site will contribute to Spotify’s revenue and can even help it prevent ticket touts. However, the company refused to give additional details about its true motive for Spotify Tickets. “We have no further news to share on future plans at this time,” it said.