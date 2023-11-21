Want to speak with ChatGPT? Chatbot’s voice feature now available for everyone, including free users

Forget the recent leadership saga at OpenAI. Just today, the Microsoft-backed AI giant is finally rolling out its ChatGPT with voice feature for everyone, including those using the free, GPT-3.5 plan. You can now talk to ChatGPT just like you would talk to a person.

All you have to do is download the ChatGPT app on mobile (from Android’s Google Play or Apple’s App Store) and create an account. ChatGPT’s voice feature fosters natural conversations and expands its potential for problem-solving, exploration, and data understanding.

ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation. Sound on ? pic.twitter.com/c5sCFDAWU6 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 21, 2023

ChatGPT’s voice feature makes it stand out from competitors like Bard and Bing Chat. While Bard can handle images and Bing Chat is integrated into Windows 11, ChatGPT’s voice interaction provides a more natural and user-friendly experience.

The feature was first tested back in September this year for paid users. Enable voice conversations in the app settings to initiate voice-based interactions with ChatGPT. Simply tap the headphone button, select your preferred voice, and commence your conversation.

OpenAI said in the initial announcement that the voice capability is driven by a cutting-edge text-to-speech model that produces human-like audio from text and voice samples. The company collaborated with professional voice actors to create the voices and utilizes Whisper, its open-source speech recognition system, to transcribe spoken words into text.