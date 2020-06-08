Sources of the South Korean publication DDaily have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will use Ultrathin Glass (UTG), similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

UTG debuted to a controversy over whether it was really glass or not, but appears have stood the test of time so far, with few reports of failure on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung has reportedly already placed an order for the display for the new foldable handset from Samsung Display.

In the meantime, the company is partnering with Corning in USA to ramp up production of the 30 micrometre thin glass, with the goal of reducing component prices.

The news further confirms that Samsung is getting ready to launch the handset in Q3, with earlier reports confirming other component orders for the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be somewhat cheaper, for a larger addressable market, and will benefit from the addition of Samsung’s Ultrathin Glass (UTG) technology, which may allow Samsung to offer a stylus option for the device.

Recently published patents also suggest Samsung will make the device water and dust resistant, which would help increase the longevity of the device tremendously.

via SamMobile