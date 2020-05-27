We have heard months ago that Samsung plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note20 in August, but since then a massive pandemic has made everyone’s plans rather shaky.

Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, however, reports that Fold fans need not fear, as Samsung appears to be on track for a Q3 launch.

According to their sources, Samsung has recently placed a production order from a partner for core parts of the Galaxy Fold 2. The timing suggests an August launch is still on.

We have earlier heard that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be somewhat cheaper, for a larger addressable market, and will benefit from the addition of Samsung’s Ultrathin Glass (UTG) technology, which may allow Samsung to offer a stylus option for the device.

Recently published patents also suggest Samsung will make the device water and dust resistant, which would help increase the longevity of the device tremendously.

Of course, it is not clear of many of us will be in the position to purchase a premium handset in the near term, even if it is slightly cheaper.

Are any of our readers saving up? Let us know below.

via BGR