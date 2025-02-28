Sora is finally coming to EU and UK, two months after its launch

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI has finally made Sora, its AI video generator, available for folks in the EU and the UK.

The Microsoft-backed company launched Sora a while ago back in December 2024. The AI-powered video generation tool lets you create videos from text prompts with features like scene generation, character animation, and voice integration.

Sora has arrived in the EU and the UK. pic.twitter.com/vk4QynY1N8 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 28, 2025

It is available through OpenAI’s subscription plans: the ChatGPT Plus plan at $20 per month, which includes up to 50 videos per month at 720p resolution, and the ChatGPT Pro plan at $200 per month, which gives you unlimited videos up to 20 seconds long at 1080p resolution.

At that time though, it wasn’t available for European users, just like any other AI tool like ChatGPT’s Deep Research AI agent, for example.

The EU has strict data privacy rules, like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is why Sora wasn’t available there at first. Since Sora uses videos that might contain personal data, OpenAI needed to make sure it followed these rules to protect user privacy.

OpenAI has also launched its latest model, the GPT-4.5, which CEO Sam Altman has previously hyped as the “closest thing” we have to artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Altman says that GPT-4.5 “isn’t a reasoning model and won’t crush benchmarks” but rather “a different kind of intelligence and there’s a magic to it.”

Though, OpenAI is not alone in this. Google’s Veo 2, which has been deemed as a strong competitor, has also arrived.