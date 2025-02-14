Veo 2, Sora's rival, has now arrived on YouTube Shorts, and it can create 4K videos

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The race for the top AI video generator food chain is heating up as Google’s Veo 2, the rival of OpenAI’s Sora, has arrived on YouTube Shorts.

The popular video-sharing platform is now upgrading Dream Screen for Shorts with Google DeepMind’s new video generation model, Veo 2. It lets you create high-quality AI-generated backgrounds and standalone video clips using text prompts with even up to 4K resolution.

Veo 2’s realism is out of the world, and that’s not even exaggerating. It has better physics and human movement compared to Sora, and you can even see one of its cherry-picked demos here:

Previously, Veo 2 was only available in Google Labs’ VideoFX tool at its launch last year, but the company promised that it would bring the smart AI to Shorts in 2025. At that time, Google also announced updates to its Imagen 3 image-generating model and introduced the Whisk AI image generator, allowing users to create AI images using their own photos.

As for Sora, which arrived back in December 2024, it’s currently available only in the US and requires a paid ChatGPT Plus, Teams, or Pro subscription. You can create short video clips at varying resolutions, though the expensive Pro tier gives you the highest quality and watermark-free downloads.

Veo 2 on YouTube Shorts is now available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans for a wider rollout.