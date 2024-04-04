Sora by OpenAI isn't out yet, and it already has a strong competitor: Higgsfield

The generative AI landscape for video creation is heating up. OpenAI’s unreleased video generation tool, Sora, has captured the tech world’s attention, but a new player, Higgsfield AI, seems to be a strong competitor with a focus on mobile users and social media applications.

We know Sora allows users to create videos from scene descriptions, and might enter Hollywood soon. But it appears to be targeted towards high-budget productions, with limited accessibility for everyday creators. Higgsfield AI, on the other hand, is taking a different approach. Their first product, a mobile app called Diffuse, focuses on simplifying video creation for anyone with a smartphone to generate personalized content.

Diffuse stands out for its mobile-first approach. Unlike desktop-based solutions, it prioritizes iOS and Android apps, allowing users to create social media content anytime, anywhere. It also features a prompt editor where users can describe the scene they envision, along with the ability to insert themselves directly into AI-generated videos.

They intend to gradually roll out Diffuse in select markets, allowing them to monitor potential misuse of deep fakes and evolve the product as necessary.

While OpenAI’s Sora holds promise for high-end video production, Higgsfield AI’s mobile-first strategy and focus on social media creation present a compelling alternative for everyday users and marketers.

Personally, I am not a fan of Higgslield yet. It looks mostly like the videos where you can insert your faces on Snapchat, and it also reminds me of Google’s VLOGGER, which can generate realistic videos of people speaking, gesturing, and moving from just a single still photo.

