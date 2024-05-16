Outlook Inbox Doesn't Show Sender: 4 Working Fixes

by Dennis Otieno 

Outlook Inbox Doesn't Show Sender

Outlook inbox doesn’t show the sender? You’re not alone. I faced the same issue a few days ago and managed to solve it.

It occurs due to several reasons including corrupted add-ins, inappropriate view settings, and more. Luckily, each of those has an easy fix:

1. Modify View Settings

  1. Launch Outlook and click the View button.
View button
  1. Click Change View and select Preview or Compact depending on the version you’re using.
Preview

Restart Outlook and confirm if the inbox shows the sender.

2. Modify Columns

  1. Click View then click View Settings.
View settings
  1. Click Columns…
Columnns
  1. Select From on the list (Available columns).
  2. Click the Add button with From still selected to move it to the right side.
Add column
  1. Click Move up five to six times and hit the OK button.
Move up

The sender should now be displayed in the inbox.

3. Repair The Outlook App

  1. Open the Start menu, type Control Panel in the search bar, and hit Enter to open it.
  2. Click Programs.
Programs

Click Programs and Features

Programs and features
  1. Find Microsoft Office, right-click on it, and click Change
Locate MS office
  1. Select how you would like to repair it and follow the instructions provided on the screen. Once done, restart Outlook.
Repair

4. Disable Add-ins

  1. Open Outlook, click File, and select Options.
Options
  1. Click Add-ins, then hit Go…
Add-ins
  1. Choose the add-ins to disable, then click Remove. Work your way down the list to isolate the one causing trouble.
Remove Add-ins

Extra Quick Fixes

  • Update Outlook. Go to File > Office account > Office updates > Update now.
  • Open Outlook in clean view mode. Press Windows Key + R > Type outlook.exe/cleanview > click Enter.
  • Open Outlook in Safe Mode. Press Windows Key + R > Type outlook.exe/safe  > hit Enter. 

Dealing with an Outlook inbox that doesn’t show the sender can be frustrating, but it’s a common issue. Luckily, if you follow the fixes discussed above, you can easily solve the problem. Let me know which solution worked for you in the comment section below.

