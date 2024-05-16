Outlook Inbox Doesn't Show Sender: 4 Working Fixes
Outlook inbox doesn’t show the sender? You’re not alone. I faced the same issue a few days ago and managed to solve it.
It occurs due to several reasons including corrupted add-ins, inappropriate view settings, and more. Luckily, each of those has an easy fix:
1. Modify View Settings
- Launch Outlook and click the View button.
- Click Change View and select Preview or Compact depending on the version you’re using.
Restart Outlook and confirm if the inbox shows the sender.
2. Modify Columns
- Click View then click View Settings.
- Click Columns…
- Select From on the list (Available columns).
- Click the Add button with From still selected to move it to the right side.
- Click Move up five to six times and hit the OK button.
The sender should now be displayed in the inbox.
3. Repair The Outlook App
- Open the Start menu, type Control Panel in the search bar, and hit Enter to open it.
- Click Programs.
Click Programs and Features.
- Find Microsoft Office, right-click on it, and click Change.
- Select how you would like to repair it and follow the instructions provided on the screen. Once done, restart Outlook.
4. Disable Add-ins
- Open Outlook, click File, and select Options.
- Click Add-ins, then hit Go…
- Choose the add-ins to disable, then click Remove. Work your way down the list to isolate the one causing trouble.
Extra Quick Fixes
- Update Outlook. Go to File > Office account > Office updates > Update now.
- Open Outlook in clean view mode. Press Windows Key + R > Type outlook.exe/cleanview > click Enter.
- Open Outlook in Safe Mode. Press Windows Key + R > Type outlook.exe/safe > hit Enter.
Dealing with an Outlook inbox that doesn’t show the sender can be frustrating, but it’s a common issue. Luckily, if you follow the fixes discussed above, you can easily solve the problem. Let me know which solution worked for you in the comment section below.