Microsoft adding AI features to Windows 11, new settings section spotted

Microsoft is reportedly integrating artificial intelligence features into Windows 11, with upcoming updates probably including the rumored AI Explorer for file management.

In a recent Windows 11 preview build, X user discovered a new section within Settings labeled “AI component updates.” This section currently does not display any information as no AI updates have been released yet. However, its presence suggests a future with more AI functionality within the operating system.

A new section for AI component updates can now show up in Settings > Windows Update > Update history in build 26217. https://t.co/dZmG5qX6W8 pic.twitter.com/KqguZhwU8T — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) May 15, 2024

Further details on these AI features are expected to be revealed during a Microsoft event scheduled for May 20, 2024. This event may also showcase the introduction of the first AI-powered PCs, including the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 from Microsoft. It is anticipated that other PC manufacturers will follow suit with similar AI-integrated devices.

However, recent code discoveries within preview builds shows that some of the more advanced AI features, such as AI Explorer, might be limited to computers equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

More information regarding the upcoming AI integration in Windows 11 is expected to be available following the Microsoft event on May 20.