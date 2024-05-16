Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED S5507QA-MA089WS, its first Snapdragon X Elite laptop, leaked online

The laptop surfaced before its rumored announcement later on May 20.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Asus becomes yet another laptop maker to adopt the AI-friendly Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. While Qualcomm did enlist the Taipei-based tech giant among the companies to use this latest chip to power their high-end laptops, it wasn’t until now that we got the first look at the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED S5507QA-MA089WS, featuring this chip.

A recent leak, courtesy of Roland Quandt (@rquandt) on X, reveals the look of the Snapdragon X Elite version of the Asus Vivobook S 15 series. It was first enlisted in the company’s Vietnamese store, but when we checked it out, it seemed like it’s been taken down.

But once it’s put on the internet, it says on the internet. Even though Asus did remove the page, a quick cheeky Google search reveals that it was once up there. Here’s what the laptop looks like.

Here's ASUS' first Snapdragon X Elite laptop, that was listed on their vietnamese store for some time. pic.twitter.com/3mCKn0nVto — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 16, 2024

As you can see, the “New Generation AI Chip Laptop” boasts quite a powerful inside. Besides the AI-friendly 12-core chip, you get Intel Qualcomm Adreno GPU powering the graphics department, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB storage, and a 15.6-inch OLED display.

Asus has yet to announce its first Snapdragon X Elite laptop. The company had previously teased that it would launch the device on May 20th during the upcoming Next Level AI Incredible event, but now, an early leak begs to differ. No words on the market price just yet.

More and more tech makers have started announcing their AI laptops recently, despite allegations over Qualcomm ballooning the benchmark scores of X Elite/Pro processors. Folks over at Windows Report managed to get a high-quality render of Dell’s new Inspiron 14 7441 Plus with Snapdragon Elite X, as well as upcoming XPS refreshes.