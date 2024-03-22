OpenAI to showcase Sora to Hollywood studios for possible integration into their work

OpenAI is contacting Hollywood studios and executives to explore potential applications of its new AI video generation tool, Sora.

Sora is currently unreleased but has garnered attention for its ability to create realistic video clips that are up to one minute long, which could take an hour to generate, based on text descriptions. OpenAI recently held introductory meetings in Hollywood to show Sora’s capabilities to industry leaders.

OpenAI’s outreach also comes as media companies grapple with the implications of AI training on copyrighted material. Discussions regarding licensing agreements between OpenAI and outlets like CNN and Fox Corp. have reportedly taken place.

The company faces competition in the text-to-video AI space. Companies like Google and Meta have showcased similar research projects. Additionally, startups like Runway AI are already experiencing professional adoption of their text-to-video tools in pre-production workflows. OpenAI CTO says Sora “could be a few months” away from public launch.

Earlier, Microsoft announced that Sora would come to Copilot. This news comes after a user tweeted asking if Sora would be coming to Copilot, to which Parakhin responded, “Eventually, but it will take time.”

With Sora still under development and pricing details unavailable, the full scope of its impact on Hollywood remains to be seen. However, the potential for AI-powered generation of short, realistic videos presents a significant development for the filmmaking industry to consider.

