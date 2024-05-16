Microsoft Rewards gets two new features to improve daily streak bonuses

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Based on the user feedback, Microsoft yesterday announced some changes to the Microsoft Rewards program. First, Microsoft Rewards is now available in Morocco and Israel. With this expansion, Microsoft Rewards is now available in over 230 countries and regions.

Microsoft Rewards offers daily streak bonuses which reward users who continuously complete their daily set of activities every day. Users also get bonus points for long streaks. But users lose their hard-earned streaks when they go on vacation or forget about it even for a single day. Microsoft is adding the following features that will help users in maintaining the daily streak.

Streak Restore:

With the new Streak Restore feature, eligible users who accidentally miss a day can restore their streak once every 60 days. Users can restore their streak once a month If they have more than a 100-day streak. To restore your streak, go to rewards.microsoft.com/support and fill the form by selecting “Earning points” as the main category and “Broken Streak” as the subcategory.

With the new Streak Protection feature, when you are going on vacation, you can enable this feature in advance to protect your streak. But you will only receive up to 14 days per calendar year of streak protection. But If you complete your streak while streak protection is turned on, it will not count against your quota of days.

New Duolingo redeem option:

Microsoft Rewards members can get 3 months of Super Duolingo for free when they search with Microsoft Bing on Edge for 3 days.

If you are not part of Microsoft Rewards program, you can join it here.