Microsoft Teams for Android will soon get screen recording capability

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft adds a plethora of new features to Teams every month, both for mobile and desktop users. February and March will be no exception, as Microsoft has plans to add some exciting new features in the next couple of months, including being able to record screens from an Android phone.

Android phones have built-in screen recording capability, allowing users to record their screens. But Teams will do is that it’ll offer a native solution, meaning when you’re using it on your handset, you’ll just have to press and hold the camera icon next to the compose box to get started with the recording instead of looking for the built-in screen recorder.

Microsoft Teams desktop application already has a native screen recorder both on Windows and Mac. Android users will also be able to record their phone screens to record what’s happening on the screen while attending a meeting. Microsoft has plans to add it to the Teams app for Android in March this year, according to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page (Feature ID: 380850).

Being able to record the phone screen comes in handy when you want to record a meeting. While you can still do that with your phone’s built-in screen recorder, a native recorder in Teams makes it a lot easier and more convenient. However, this is coming to Android phones, with a native screen recorder in Teams still unavailable for iPhone users. Just like on Android, the iPhone also offers a built-in screen recorder for recording what’s happening on the screen.

While the general availability of the screen recording for Teams on Android is March, the release timeline is tentative. That means Microsoft can delay the release of the feature to a later month if something goes wrong in the process.

If you’re using Teams on Android or iOS, how often do you record Teams meetings? Let us know in the comments section.