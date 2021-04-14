Sony announces Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III smartphones with a variable telephoto lens, Real-time Tracking and more

Sony today announced two new flagship smartphones: the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III. Both the smartphones feature several advanced camera technologies including a Variable telephoto lens paired with a dual PD sensor, Real-time Tracking (using AI-based algorithms and the 3D iToF sensor) across all lenses, 20fps Burst Mode with low light noise reduction and more.

In order to make the camera features more accessible, Sony is introducing a new feature called Basic Mode which enables easy access to a range of easy-to-use photography features including a touch shutter button, portrait orientation, artistic bokeh effect, panorama, and more.

Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III highlights:

World’s first smartphone with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a dual PD sensor

Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals, newly equipped Real-time Tracking and fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses

20fps Burst Mode with low light noise reduction powered by BIONZ X

Brand new AI super resolution zoom technology

Updated Photography Pro feature – now equipped with ‘Basic Mode’

World’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR 120Hz Refresh rate display crafted from Gorilla Glass Victus

Evolved Full-stage stereo speakers – now 40% louder than previous model

New and improved Game Enhancer features – including a new audio equaliser, an optimised V.C microphone and highframe rate recording feature

World’s first smartphone to reproduce 360 Reality Audio in the speakers, as the recording artist intended it to be heard

Addition of brand new 360 Spatial Sound – for up-mixing stereo music into an immersive audio experience

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger – in addition to a newly extended battery life of up to three years

Availability:

Xperia 1 III will be available in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple and shipping with Android 11 from early Summer 2021.

Xperia 5 III will be available in Black, Pink and Green and shipping with Android 11 from early Summer 2021.

Source: Sony