A Sony spokesperson has revealed that the PlayStation 5 will not have its own alternative of Xbox Smart Delivery cross-buy functionality.

A Sony Interactive Entertainment told Japanese outlet GameSpark that the functionality offered to developers by the Xbox Smart Delivery service will not be granted. Instead, it’s up to the behest of individual developers to support cross-buy functionality.

The Sony spokesperson explained that, while PlayStation doesn’t offer its own upgrade plans, the company ““plans to be as flexible as possible in supporting any publishers choosing to provide upgrade plans.” (via VGC)

Microsoft’s Xbox Smart Delivery option is a lot simpler with Xbox offering developers to freely grant a license for both current-gen and next-gen consoles. There’s a sizable list of confirmed games for the platform, including Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more.