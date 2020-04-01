Sony WF-XB700 truly wireless earbuds is an affordable alternative to Apple AirPods

Sony already has WF-1000XM3, a class-leading truly wireless earbuds that compete with Apple AirPods Pro. In order to compete with the cheaper Apple AirPods, Sony today announced WF-XB700, an affordable truly wireless earbuds with several highlights. Read about them below.

Sony WF-XB700 will offer up to 9 hours of listening time. With the charging case, you can enjoy up to 18 hours of listening. It also supports fast charging, allowing you to charge for 10 minutes and enjoy up to 60 minutes of music playback. The WF-XB700 earbuds more comfortable to wear than an Apple AirPods as they are ergonomically designed to make contact with three different points on your ear for a secure, comfortable fit.

The buttons on the WF-XB700 headphones allows you to play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. They also allow you to access your smartphone’s voice assistant and make and receive calls hands-free.

Thanks to the EXTRA BASS technology, you can enjoy punchy low-end sound. The sound is transmitted to left and right ears simultaneously, coupled with optimized antenna design, ensures a stable connection and outstanding listening. With IPX4 rating for water-resistance, these earbuds can withstand occasional splashes.

The WF-XB700 will be available for $129.99 and will be available in April 2020 in black and blue.

Sony today also announced WH-CH710N noise canceling headphones with up to 35 hours of battery life. The WH-CH710N will be available for $199.99 in April 2020. You can learn more about these headphones here.

Source: Sony