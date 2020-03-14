Great deal: Sony WF1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds now available for just $159

by Pradeep

 

Great deal: Sony WF1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds now available for just $159 1

Last year, Sony announced WF-1000XM3, its flagship noise canceling truly wireless earbuds featuring proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e to offer industry leading noise cancellation. With 24bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 delivers great sound quality. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is now on sale at Kohls for $199.99. In addition to the discounted price, you will also get $40 Kohl’s Cash when you make the purchase. So, the effective price of this great truly wireless earbuds comes down to $159.99.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Highlights:

  • Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time
  • Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission
  • Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity
  • Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection make conversations effortless
  • Sony | Headphones Connect app for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

You can order Sony WF-1000XM3 here from Kohls.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments