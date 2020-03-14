Great deal: Sony WF1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds now available for just $159

Last year, Sony announced WF-1000XM3, its flagship noise canceling truly wireless earbuds featuring proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e to offer industry leading noise cancellation. With 24bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 delivers great sound quality. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is now on sale at Kohls for $199.99. In addition to the discounted price, you will also get $40 Kohl’s Cash when you make the purchase. So, the effective price of this great truly wireless earbuds comes down to $159.99.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Highlights:
- Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
- 24bit audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
- Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time
- Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission
- Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity
- Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection make conversations effortless
- Sony | Headphones Connect app for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings
You can order Sony WF-1000XM3 here from Kohls.
