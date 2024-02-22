Sony planning to bring PC VR games support to PS VR2

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In a recent blog post, Sony confirmed that they are currently testing the ability to connect the PlayStation VR2 headset to a PC. This development comes after previous inquiries regarding PC compatibility received non-committal responses from the company.

The stated goal of this initiative is to offer PS VR2 owners access to “additional games on PC,” expanding the available game library beyond titles specifically designed for the PS5. The official launch of PC support is expected sometime in 2024.

The post said:

We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.

It is important to note that specific details regarding PC support implementation and compatibility are still unclear, and Windows is not mentioned. Sony has not yet provided information on how users will access additional games on PC, whether there will be limitations on compatible games, or what level of performance and functionality can be expected on a PC platform.

While the announcement of PC support for the PS VR2 signifies a shift in strategy for Sony, who might be planning the PS5 Pro, further information is needed to fully understand this feature’s implications and potential limitations.