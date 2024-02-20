"Significantly upgraded" PS5 Pro might be released around the launch of GTA VI; talk about timing!

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Following a recent cut in its PlayStation 5 sales forecast, Sony is rumored to be preparing to launch a refreshed version of the console, dubbed the PS5 Pro. Analysts believe this move aims to reinvigorate consumer interest and offer a more powerful hardware option for upcoming demanding titles.

The current PlayStation 5 was first released in November 2020. Last week, Sony revised its sales forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024, lowering it from 25 million units to 21 million. During the company’s earnings call, an executive also mentioned expecting a “gradual decline” in unit sales from the next fiscal year onwards.

Historically, Sony has followed a pattern of releasing a “Pro” version of its consoles roughly three years after their initial launch. This was the case with the PlayStation 4 Pro, which arrived in 2016, three years after the original PS4’s release in 2013. Analysts are now drawing similar parallels and anticipating the arrival of the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024.

Industry experts believe the PS5 Pro will be a significant upgrade compared to the minor revisions introduced last year with the slightly upgraded PS5 and the handheld PlayStation Portal. Specific details about the upgraded hardware are yet to be revealed. Still, analysts anticipate it will be equipped to handle the demands of upcoming games like Grand Theft Auto VI, slated for release in 2025, which might not be coming for PC initially.

However, Sony faces challenges within its gaming business, including low profit margins. This raises questions about the potential pricing strategy for the PS5 Pro. During the earnings call, Sony management aimed to “optimize sales with a greater emphasis on the balance with profits.”

While Sony has not officially confirmed the existence of the PS5 Pro, the rumors hold weight, considering past console cycles and recent company statements.

More here.