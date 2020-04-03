Sony has announced the formation of the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, which consists of a US$100 million fund to support individuals and groups around the world who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a press release from Sony, the company says that it will provide support in three areas: assistance for individuals who are engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts, support for both children and educators who are being made to work remotely, and support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry.

US$10 million of the fund will be donated first to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, as well as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Secondly, Sony is looking to aid with education, including leveraging technologies in support of educational activities, and co-operating with educators to implement new measures.

Lastly, Sony says it will seek ways to “support up-and-coming creators, artists and all those in professions supporting the industry, who have been impacted by the cancellation or postponement of concerts and live events, or the shutting down of film and television productions.”

Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO, Sony Corporation, said, “Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted.”

“In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community.”

In related news, gamers using the PlayStation Network in the USA and Europe may notice slower download speeds for a while. Sony says it’s working with internet service providers across both regions in an attempt to manage internet traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

About COVID-19:

This footnote will be included in every relevant article regarding the coronavirus pandemic that is written by this author. All information is sourced from the official WHO website and is correct at the time of publishing.

COVID-19, also known as coronavirus disease and previously known as 2019 novel coronavirus, is the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2). COVID-19 has officially been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

At the time of publishing, there have been 976,249 cases and 50,489 deaths confirmed globally.

If you start displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the smartest thing to do is to isolate yourself from others and remain at home until you recover. If you start feeling worse, seek medical advice as soon as possible while keeping a safe distance from others.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, can help to prevent the spread of most viruses and keep yourself and others safe from infection.

It’s important to note that SARS-CoV-2 does not discriminate in who it infects. Even if you’re lucky enough to be asymptomatic, you can still be a carrier, and you can still infect others. Be smart and stay at home.

For any concerns regarding COVID-19, you can visit the World Health Organization website to check on the status of the outbreak and educate yourself on related issues.