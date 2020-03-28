UPDATE: Gamers in the USA may notice that PlayStation Network download speeds may be slower, as Sony says it’s working with internet service providers across the USA to manage internet traffic.

After originally announcing that the company would be working with ISPs across Europe to help manage and maintain internet usage during the coronavirus pandemic, Sony has now amended its original blog post with the following statement:

UPDATE: Beginning today, we will take similar measures in the United States, and we will continue to take appropriate action to do our part to help ensure internet stability as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve. We are grateful for the role we play in helping deliver a sense of community and entertainment in these very trying times. Thank you again for your support, your patience, and for being part of the PlayStation community. Please stay home and stay safe.

As such, USA-based players may see themselves looking at slower or longer download times for games, apps, and updates. All you can really do during this time is have patience, play an offline game while you wait, and keep washing your hands.

Original article continues below:

Those using the PlayStation Network may find themselves looking at slower download speeds, as Sony Interactive Entertainment says that it’s working with internet service providers in Europe to “manage download traffic” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the company didn’t mention the COVID-19 pandemic specifically, Sony did acknowledge in a blog post that “an unprecedented number of people are practicing [sic] social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access.”

“Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay,” the company continued. “We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.”

These measures should currently only affect those who are located in Europe and using the PlayStation Network. We’ll update if any other countries will find themselves faced with potentially slower download speeds.

Many gaming companies and studios are currently finding themselves faced with an overwhelming number of players who have made the wise choice to stay at home, isolate, and play videogames. For example, Xbox Live has experienced multiple server overloads in the last couple of weeks as players swarm to enjoy their games online.

While most companies are fully aware of the demand for online gaming right now and trying their best to accommodate, please be aware that not everyone has the servers or ability to cope with the rush.

If you’re using an online service such as Xbox Live, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online, you may find yourself unable to connect or looking at longer lobby queues at times. Just be patient, find yourself a nice offline game to play in the meantime, and make sure you keep washing your hands.