Twitch Prime and SNK have teamed up to give away 22 classic Neo Geo games to Twitch Prime members, with the first drop of the giveaway starting on May 26th.

The games will be available in three drops, with the first drop containing Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar, and Samurai Shodown 2.

Twitch Prime members will also be able to pick up Sengoku 3, The Last Blade 2, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug 2, The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, and King of the Monsters at a later date as part of the giveaway.

Just in case you missed it above, the first drop will be available as of May 26th. These games will only be available to those subscribed to Twitch’s premium service.

In order to join Twitch Prime, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. Then all you need to do is link your Amazon and Twitch accounts and voilà! You’re now an official Twitch Prime member.

As with Epic Games’ free giveaways, once you’ve claimed the games, you’ll be able to keep and play them so long as you keep your Twitch Prime account active.

For more information on Twitch’s premium service, you can follow the link here. Happy gaming!