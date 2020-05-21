It’s Thursday again, which means it’s time for yet another free offering from the Epic Games Store! From today until next Thursday, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is completely free for you to pick up and keep forever.

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’ve read at least one article before – welcome back! It’s nearly the weekend, so hang in there!

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s new security process. You’ll need 2FA enabled on your account to claim.

You can claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim them, regardless of your method of choice.

It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Civilization VI offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time. EXPANSIVE EMPIRES See the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before. Each city spans multiple tiles so you can custom build your cities to take full advantage of the local terrain. ACTIVE RESEARCH Unlock boosts that speed your civilization’s progress through history. To advance more quickly, use your units to actively explore, develop your environment, and discover new cultures. DYNAMIC DIPLOMACY Interactions with other civilizations change over the course of the game, from primitive first interactions where conflict is a fact of life, to late game alliances and negotiations. COMBINED ARMS Expanding on the “one unit per tile” design, support units can now be embedded with other units, like anti-tank support with infantry, or a warrior with settlers. Similar units can also be combined to form powerful “Corps” units. ENHANCED MULTIPLAYER In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, cooperate and compete with your friends in a wide variety of situations all designed to be easily completed in a single session. A CIV FOR ALL PLAYERS Civilization VI provides veteran players new ways to build and tune their civilization for the greatest chance of success. New tutorial systems introduce new players to the underlying concepts so they can easily get started.

You can pick up Civilization VI for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Civilization VI will be free until May 28th, at 4pm BST. It’ll then regain its price tag and Epic will unveil another mega game for free as part of the Epic Games Mega Sale.

The sale is set to run from May 14th until June 11th and Epic is giving away $10 coupons to all players. Use these coupons to purchase eligible content of $14.99 or more on the store and you’ll receive yet another coupon to use.

That’s all for this week, but make sure to check back in next Thursday to see which hit game Epic is giving away next. Happy gaming!