After the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta, Sledgehammer Games has started to patch some of the player’s grievances which include nerfing the sun.

In a blog post from Sledgehammer Games, the Call of Duty: Vanguard developer thanked players for testing out the game, before addressing the most common issues that they’re currently working on. This list was summarised as:

Nerfing the sun

Cracking down on Red Star raves

Removing dognados

Tuning spawns to avoid Hotel Royal’s murder kitchen

Closing open mic lobbies in Search & Destroy

Despite Sledgehammer Games being wonderfully silly about it, these are all real issues that players brought up during the open beta that are now being fixed, so hopefully come launch day players can expect a more polished experience.

Sledgehammer Games also announced in the blog post that they’ll be a “thorough pass at weapon balancing, audio mixing, and visibility,” but more information about that will be shared sometime “later.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently due to launch on November November 5th 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net, so long as nerfing the sun doesn’t take longer than expected.