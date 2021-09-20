Call of Duty: Vanguard’s open beta may not have been around for long, but it was plenty long enough for hackers to riddle the game with cheats.

It only took a mere 48 hours for reports of cheating to start appearing across social media, with many players complaining of obvious auto-aim cheats which unsurprisingly aren’t too fun to play against.

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have lauded their new potent anti-cheat system which is being developed as a core feature of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but it’s either not on, or seriously not up to snuff with all this going on.

While this cheating is disheartening to see, especially so early on, Call of Duty’s plethora of developers are doing their best to keep on top of the problem, with Warzone account bans carrying over to Vanguard, and a new PC anti-cheat system also being promised for Call of Duty: Warzone later in the year too.

Activision has also been taunting cheaters on Twitter recently, saying that “this is not a drill: If you cheat, we are coming for you,” though evidently, that’s not going too well so far.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently due to launch on November 5th 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net