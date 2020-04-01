Slack now allows you to make a Microsoft Teams and Zoom call right inside the Slack app

Recently, Slack CEO confirmed on Twitter that Microsoft Teams integration is coming soon to Slack. Today at Enterprise Connect, Slack officially announced the new Microsoft Teams Calls app for Slack. Using this new app, users can make a Teams call right inside Slack. Similar to Microsoft Teams integration, Slack also announced additional VOIP phone integrations with Zoom, Cisco Jabber, RingCentral, and Dialpad. With this new integration, you can make calls to actual phone numbers directly from within Slack. Check out the image below.

Slack today also revealed that it saw 350% growth in calls made or received in Slack in the past one month.

Source: Slack