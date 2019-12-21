One of the biggest advantages of the Android operating system is the customizability and flexibility. Rooting makes it even more flexible and customizable, allowing users to remove barriers, thus opening Android to a new level of unprecedented control. And while it’s good to have good control over your Android smartphone, rooting might interrupt your daily workflow in the future, if you’re an enterprise and use Slack.

According to renowned reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Slack is working towards adding the ability to ban rooted Android devices, as a result of which Slack for enterprise won’t be usable on rooted Android smartphone. The good news is the new ability is optional, meaning Admins will be able to decide whether to ban rooted phones or not.

Slack for Enterprise is working on the ability to ban rooted Android devices Admins will be able to adjust whether to ban rooted phones — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 21, 2019

In other news, Slack is also working towards bringing an important new feature, which will make it easier for the users to search for messages, to its Android app. This feature will let Slack users sort messages by Most relevant, Newest messages, and Oldest messages.

How many of you are using Slack on your rooted Android smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.