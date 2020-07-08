Slack acquires Rimeto to improve Slack profiles

Slack today announced that it is acquiring Rimeto, which makes modern Enterprise Directory software. Slack is planning to integrate Rimeto’s advanced profile and directory features into Slack directly. Slack also announced that it will continue to offer Rimeto as a standalone product and support Rimeto’s existing customers.

Rimeto offers an enterprise wide, searchable directory, automatically integrating information from across your company to deliver rich profiles of every employee, their skills, experience, and current projects.

With Rimeto integration, Slack will make it easy to find the people you need and understand the humans you’re working with. In the future, Slack Connect can extend the rich people profiles outside organizations.

In addition, Slack and Okta are planning to enable customers to combine profiles and authentication services to improve interoperability across enterprise applications, and make team and organizational structure more easily available at the software layer to create more powerful, trusted applications.

