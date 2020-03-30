Microsoft is oddly benefitting from the coronavirus crisis, as companies are being forced to accelerate their digital transformation due to Work from Home pressure.

We have already seen a huge increase in Microsoft Teams use and Azure demand, and now Microsoft reports that their venerable video calling app Skype is also seeing a big rebound.

Microsoft has seen daily active users increase by 70% compared to the same month last year, with 40 million daily active users. This has meant a 220% increase in Skype to Skype calling minutes month over month.

It is notable that Skype 300 million monthly active users in 2016, but it is difficult to map that number to daily active users.

To and keep the momentum going Microsoft has introduced a new feature called Meet Now, which would allow Skype users to easily create video meetings in as little as three clicks for free, no signups or downloads required.

To use Meet Now, sign in to Skype and selecting the Meet Now button. You’ll get a call link and a Share invite button to easily to invite others. Once you’re ready, set your call to audio or video and select the Start call button. You can also create a meeting directly from the web.

Read more about the new feature at Skype here.