Skype Channels 2.0 unveiled: New features and better community experience

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft has released a new update for the Skype Insider program, bringing new enhancements for Android users and a notable update to the Channels feature, i.e., 2.0.

Users can now paste text formatted with bold, italics, strikethrough, and code formatting into their chats. This ensures the formatting is preserved, allowing for more control over the appearance of messages.