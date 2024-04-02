Skype Channels 2.0 unveiled: New features and better community experience
- Skype Insider build for Android now supports pasting rich text with formatting.
- Skype Channels 2.0 introduces a curated channel store, improved live broadcasting, and easier channel management.
- Users can preview channel content and easily subscribe or unsubscribe from channels.
Microsoft has released a new update for the Skype Insider program, bringing new enhancements for Android users and a notable update to the Channels feature, i.e., 2.0.
Users can now paste text formatted with bold, italics, strikethrough, and code formatting into their chats. This ensures the formatting is preserved, allowing for more control over the appearance of messages.
Introducing Skype Channels 2.0!
Get ready for an elevated community experience with Skype Channels 2.0.
- Channels Store: Dive into a curated selection of channels and find your next favorite community.
- Seamless Transition: Experience the switch to a more robust backend, designed for live broadcasting to all subscribers, bringing the latest stories to your fingertips.
- Channels Preview: Peek at channel content before deciding to follow.
- Channel Profile: View detailed profiles of channels to learn more at a glance.
- Follow/Unfollow: Seamlessly join channels that pique your interest and leave those that no longer do.
- Effortless Unsubscribe: Leaving a channel is just a click away, with options to explore new ones in our enhanced Store.
- Manage Channels: Full control over your channel preferences and notifications.
- Chat List Header Update: A refreshed look for a more intuitive user interface.
- First Experience Refined: Select and subscribe to your preferred channels with our friendly first-run experience.
- Article Sharing: Share and discuss articles right within your channels.
- Default Mute: Dive into your content without the distraction of notifications unless you opt-in.
- Report a Concern: Easily report content or concerns to keep the community safe.
Embrace the future of digital interaction with Skype Channels 2.0, where community and conversation come to life! #SkypeChannelsUpdate