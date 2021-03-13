Skype has updated its Skype Preview app for Windows to version 8.70.76.48

The main improvement is the addition of Active Noise Cancellation, making it easier to video conference from more locations. The update also brings a number of other small improvements:

Changelog:

Background noise in your meetings? No problem. We have noise cancellation now!

Less passwords. Adding WAM support to Windows 10 so you can switch between multiple accounts without a prompt to enter a password every time.

See who’s on the call. We’ve added a participants button to Skype calls, so you can see who’s in the call.

We also moved privacy-related settings into one top-level Privacy category in the app.

More performance improvements.

Microsoft is also working on the following new features:

Coming soon:

Supporting Skype on Safari

Supporting Skype on Chromium-based browsers

Supporting background blur for Skype for Web

The ability to lock the meeting

Searching for contacts by phone number

The update should be available on desktop and mobile.

The updated app can be found in the Store here.

via WBI