Galaxy S11 series will be Samsung’s first flagship offering in 2020 and the expectations are quite high as rumors suggested that camera performance in the S11 will be excellent. And while we’re yet to see whether or not the S11 manages to meet the expectation, renowned leakster Ice Universe has revealed some interesting information about the size differences between Galaxy S11, S11 Plus, S11e.

Rumors earlier suggested a 6.3-inch or a 6.4-inch display for the S11e, while the S11 and S11 Pro are likely to feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch display respectively. Now the above image also buttresses the previous rumors of differences in screen sizes among Among S11 series of smartphones, however, it didn’t confirm the exact sizes.

Galaxy S11 is going to rely on both Exynos 990 and the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. However, rumor also has it that Samsung is considering bringing the Snapdragon 865-powered S11 to more countries, as opposed to what happened earlier this year, which saw Samsung launching Exynos 9820-powered Galaxy S10 in most countries.

As per previous leaks, the S11 Plus may feature a 108MP camera with 5X optical zoom. The S11 Plus is rumored to be one of the best camera smartphones that Samsung has ever made.