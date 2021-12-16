Just as was predicted by the leaking prophet Billbil-Kun, Shenmue 3 is available for free on the Epic Games Store right now.

Shenmue 3, which originally launched on the PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store, marks the first of 15 games that Epic will be giving away throughout the holiday period, so expect a lot more articles like this one! Each of these fifteen games will only be available for one day, so make sure not to miss out.

In case you haven’t heard of it before, Shenmue 3 sees the eagerly anticipated continuation of the epic story-driven saga, in which you take control of Ryo Hazuki, a teenage martial artist, determined to unravel the mystery behind his father’s murder and to exact revenge on the killer.

In our review, we said that “Shenmue 3 is an acquired taste, very acquired, but it’s everything I ever wanted it to be. As a Shenmue sequel, it’s fan-pleasing perfection. As an actual game, it leaves some things to be desired: combat is clunky, facial animations are unpleasing and there are numerous translation oddities. “

As a result of Shenmue 3 being free, the Epic Games Store is currently experiencing “high traffic,” and as a result, some users may be encountering longer than usual load times. While this isn’t great, at least the Epic Games Store has a shopping cart now.