Shazam’s Zachary Levi stars in Xbox exclusive Grounded

Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming survival game Grounded looks like a fun romp through a terrifying world of gigantic gross insects, but we certainly didn’t expect DC superhero actor Zachary Levi to be part of the game’s cast.



While we didn’t expect it, Zachary Levi is certainly part of Obsidian’s Grounded. There’s a sizeable cast list of famous names and the Shazam star is one of them. I’m looking at the list and he’s there alright. Check it out for yourself below!

Ozioma Akagha(“Runaways,” “Teen Titans Go!”) as Willow, Josh Brenner (“Silicon Valley,” “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) as BURG.L Charlet Takahashi Chung (Overwatch, “Carmen Sandiego”) as Hoops Zachary Levi (“Shazam!,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Wendell Max Mittelman (Spider-Man, Final Fantasy VII Remake) as Pete Luke Youngblood (“Community,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”) as Max.

Grounded recently received a new gameplay trailer during Xbox’s big Xbox Games Showcase, listen to our reactions here, which would’ve been a great time to reveal that one of the DC Extended Universe’s most lovable actors is playing a character with a dorky name like Wendell.

Grounded launches in Early Access tomorrow! It’ll be included in that handy dandy Xbox Game Pass subscription. It’ll also be available on Steam for $29.99.