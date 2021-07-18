SharePoint is introducing a new News Boost feature that will allow admins to boost important news posts on organizational news sites, to all employees and ensure higher readership.

This new feature will allow admins to prioritize important news and announcements at the top of news feeds across Microsoft 365.

The feature is available from the Command Bar, as can be seen below:

Additionally, you can even prioritize the visibility of a news article for a set time that you can control.

Boosted articles will be marked with the Boosted News and lightning tag.

The feature will begin rolling out in late July and expect to complete by mid-August.