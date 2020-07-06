Polish game studio Flying Wild Hog has just announced Shadow Warrior 3, the next entry in their samurai-shooter series.
While not much information was released about the game, Flying Wild Hog did show off a gorgeous Shadow Warrior 3 cinematic trailer that shows off a few details.
For starters, the game will give players access to a grappling hook for even more traversal options than before that will tie-in with a new free running system. Shadow Warrior 3 will also include a bunch of new powers and some gorgeous upgraded graphics.
Check out the fantastically tongue-in-cheek trailer below:
Full gameplay will be shown off at the upcoming Devolver Digital Direct event that will start this Saturday.
We reviewed the game’s predecessor back in 2016. Here’s what we said:
Shadow Warrior 2 is a fun and frantic experience. While the narrative isn’t on the level of the original, the combat is definitely a step above many first-person titles on the market today. Games like Halo 5: Guardians and Titanfall 2 could learn from Shadow Warrior 2 because it exudes charm and personality. If you’ve never played Shadow Warrior before, now’s the right time to get in because the launch edition comes with the original game for free. Every Xbox One owner should buy this title. There’s no need to second guess.