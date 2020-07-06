Polish game studio Flying Wild Hog has just announced Shadow Warrior 3, the next entry in their samurai-shooter series.

While not much information was released about the game, Flying Wild Hog did show off a gorgeous Shadow Warrior 3 cinematic trailer that shows off a few details.

For starters, the game will give players access to a grappling hook for even more traversal options than before that will tie-in with a new free running system. Shadow Warrior 3 will also include a bunch of new powers and some gorgeous upgraded graphics.

Check out the fantastically tongue-in-cheek trailer below:

Full gameplay will be shown off at the upcoming Devolver Digital Direct event that will start this Saturday.

We reviewed the game’s predecessor back in 2016. Here’s what we said: