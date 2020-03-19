Microsoft extends service date of Windows 10 version 1709

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, Microsoft today announced that they are extending the scheduled end of service date for Windows 10 version 1709. This date change is applicable for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10. With this change, monthly security updates for Windows 10, version 1709 will be released until October 13, 2020 instead of April 14, 2020. Also, all supported version of Microsoft Configuration Manager will continue to support Windows 10 version 1709 until October 13, 2020.

“We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand the impact this is having on you, our valued customers. To ease one of the many burdens you are currently facing, and based on customer feedback, we have decided to delay the scheduled end of service date,” wrote Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft