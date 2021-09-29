Earlier this month, Samsung pushed the September 2021 security patch to the international version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, the company is making the latest security patch available for the carrier and unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 units in the USA(via SamMobile).

The carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting the latest security patch through a firmware update(version number F926USQU1AUI4), while the unlocked Z Fold units are getting F926U1UEU1AUI4. Apart from the security patches, the update may also include bug fixes and devices stability improvements.

If you own a Z Fold 3 and are based in the USA, you can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

Meanwhile, Samsung has started to roll out the October security patch to Galaxy S21 smartphones. The company will make it available for other supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days. Talking about supported Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also eligible to get the update. However, it’s likely that the international version of the Z Fold 3 will get it before carrier units.

The Z Fold 3 owners based in the USA can comment below if they’ve received the September update.