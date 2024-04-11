Select users in several countries limited from 36-month Game Pass extension to just 13 months

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has limited countries where you can extend Game Pass subscriptions for a maximum of 36 months. The move came as the company is trying to crack down on folks buying Game Pass subscriptions from third-party key shops for cheaper than their retail prices.

The Redmond tech giant said on its Xbox Support page that you can still extend certain subscription types, namely the Game Pass Core, Game Pass for Console, and PC Game Pass, for up to 3 years – unless you’re residents of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, and Türkiye.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, however, are not affected. The company also restricts its EA Play extension in Argentina and Türkiye. The new limits for both Game Pass and EA Play extensions in these countries are now 13 months. After that, you may have to renew them manually once again.

And of course, folks are taking it to social media, criticizing Microsoft’s greedy tactic, although competitors like PlayStation increased its price a little while ago. Some users from outside of these countries who manage to get cheap Game Pass subscriptions using VPN may also be affected.

A one-month Game Pass Core subscription costs $9.99, or $24.99/quarter. For the Game Pass for Console, it costs $10.99 monthly, and another $9.99 for PC Game Pass per month.