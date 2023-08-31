PlayStation Plus subscription price has been increased: is the new price worth it compared to Xbox Game Pass?

PlayStation Plus subscription price will be increased starting September 6. According to a recent blog post, the increased price will allow PlayStation to bring more high-quality games and benefits to your existing PlayStation subscription.

We also wanted to let you know that starting September 6 we will be increasing the price for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions globally across all benefit plans. This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Here are the new prices for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription plans:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription

79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription

134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription

159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

For comparison (when it comes to US dollars), these are the PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription plans now:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription

59.99 USD

59.99 USD PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription

99.99 USD

99.99 USD PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription

119.99 USD

So, as you can the rise is substantial: 20 USD for the Essential Plan, 35 USD for the Extra Plan, and 40 USD for the Premium Plan.

PlayStation Plus subscription price vs. Xbox Game Pass subscription price: Which one is worth more?

Hint: Overall, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate edition is worth more than PlayStation, if you’re an everyday gamer.

Currently, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 16.99 USD/monthly, which is a dollar less than the current 17.99 USD/monthly PlayStation Plus Premium plan. You should keep in mind that this price will be increased starting September 6, so a monthly payment will probably cost more.

While the PlayStation plan offers access to a plethora of old and new PlayStation games, the plan only works for the PlayStation console. On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass allows you to access the games on your Xbox, your Windows PC, and the cloud, if you want to play over there as well.

Not to mention, Game Pass also works with handheld consoles, so if you’re a passionate gamer, you’ll have games available on every device you use and support Game Pass for the price of one single subscription.

This is more than you can ask for. But if you’re an avid PlayStation user, the Premium Plan surely is a good deal. Sure, the price has increased, but you’ll have access to hundreds of games. However, you can only play them on your PlayStation consoles.

Either way, times are a bit tight for gamers now.

What do you think about it?