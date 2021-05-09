Recently we had our first real look at Samsung’s 2021 foldable range, with screenshots from a Samsung presentation leaking onto the internet.

Those pictures were not of the best quality, as can be seen below:

Gallery

Now, however, LetsGoDigital commissioned Jermaine Smit -aka Concept Creator – to turn the leaked images into a video render showing off the device to good effect.

The pictures of course shows the new two-tone design, with the device being available with gray, white, purple and green accents.

The external screen appears to be around 1.83 inches and it is paired with a dual-camera system.LGD suggests the two cameras may be 12-megapixel units, with wide and ultra-wide lenses, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera, and that the combination may mean a cheaper than expected device.

The device will reportedly also be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the outside, and will reportedly have a dust and water IP rating (likely merely splash-proof rather that submersible however)

Samsung is expected to announce their new foldable range at an Unpacked event in July this year, which is a mere 2 months away.