Rare’s multiplayer pirate plundering game Sea of Thieves has just received its Season One update for 2021, and it brings with it some awesome surprises.

As the first three-month long season of this year, Sea of Thieves Season One adds a new progression later with 100 tiers to climb. Each tier has its own selection of rewards including cosmetics, in-game currency and more.

Season One comes with the addition of the new Lost Shipment Voyages for the Merchant Alliance. Players will hunt lost booty throughout the Seven Seas, searching along established trade routes to rediscover loot and earn rewards.

It wouldn’t be a live service game without a battle pass and Sea of Thieves now has one. The Plunder Pass adds 11 premium Pirate Emporium items to the rewards tiers for players to unlock.

Most interestingly, this new batch of content is joined by a performance mode for Xbox Series X, allowing players to enjoy the title at 120fps. Players will have to drop the resolution from 4K to 1080p, but they’ll benefit from a doubled framerate. Xbox Series S doesn’t benefit from a new performance mode, but that’s not surprising.

Check out the full patch notes here.