Remedy has revealed the next-gen enhancements for Control Ultimate Edition but Xbox Series S owners will likely be left disappointed.



Releasing next week on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 (free with PS+), Control Ultimate Edition is a graphically overhauled version of a fantastic third-person game.

On Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, players will have the option to choose from two modes: Graphics and Performance. The Graphics mode runs at 1440p 30fps with ray-traced reflections and transparencies. The performance mode drops ray-tracing for 60fps.

While that’s all well and good, Xbox Series S owners aren’t getting much of a next-gen experience. On Series S, players lose out on ray-tracing for 60fps playback at just 900p.

Control Ultimate Edition isn’t the only title that’s missed out on next-gen features for an Xbox Series S release. Xbox’s latest exclusive The Medium doesn’t feature ray-tracing on the budget machine, neither does Devil May Cry V: Special Edition. It’s a growing trend.